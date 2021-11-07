View Position
Position Details
Reference Number 24900
Position Title Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer
Employment Type Permanent Full Time
Location Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health
Award Classification Health Professionals (01) - Allied Health Professionals (Victorian Public Sector) (Single Interest Employers) Enterprise Agreement 2020-2021 - COM DEV WKR CL2A Y11
Hours (per fortnight) 76
Applications from Recruitment agencies will not be accepted
The successful applicant to this position will be required to undergo a pre-employment Police Check.
Position Summary

Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer

  • Permanent Full Time
  • Potential for job-share
  • This is a new role to work alongside our current AHLO covering the Eastern Health hospitals

 

Eastern Health

Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services  to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.

About the role

The Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer ensures effective cultural support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients within the hospital setting, working in collaboration with the patients treating team and supporting the care and discharge of patients back into community.

About you 

To be successful in this role you will possess:

  • Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent
  • Have a sound knowledge and experience of the provision of Aboriginal Health services
  • Work both  independantly and effectively within a team
  • Hold a current Drivers licence
  • Have basic computer skills
  • Have a strong commitment to high quality care
  • Be reliable and punctual
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills
  • Ability to work evenings,weekends,public holidays as the role develops

Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.

What we offer

Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!

  • Diverse and engaging career opportunities
  • Friendly & supportive team
  • Flexible working hours
  • Salary packaging options
  • Career progression in our teaching hospitals

 

Next Steps

If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!  If you would like a yarn about the role  or need help with an application please give Jenny or Jo a call on 595 71100 or Kate 0468 566 773.

Please note: 

  • All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury ( call 595 71100 for assistance if needed)
  • All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
  • You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
  • Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.

Eastern Health Values:  Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence

 
Contact Person JENNY GLADWIN
Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Alternate Contact Person Kate Locastro
Alternate Contact Number (04) 6856 6773
Closing Date 07/11/2021
Position Description
AHLO PD2 2021.pdf Open
Application Guide View Guide
Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on the closing date.
Please ensure your application is added before this time as we do not accept late applications.
