Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer
- Permanent Full Time
- Potential for job-share
- This is a new role to work alongside our current AHLO covering the Eastern Health hospitals
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
The Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer ensures effective cultural support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients within the hospital setting, working in collaboration with the patients treating team and supporting the care and discharge of patients back into community.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent
- Have a sound knowledge and experience of the provision of Aboriginal Health services
- Work both independantly and effectively within a team
- Hold a current Drivers licence
- Have basic computer skills
- Have a strong commitment to high quality care
- Be reliable and punctual
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Ability to work evenings,weekends,public holidays as the role develops
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
What we offer
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! If you would like a yarn about the role or need help with an application please give Jenny or Jo a call on 595 71100 or Kate 0468 566 773.
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury ( call 595 71100 for assistance if needed)
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence