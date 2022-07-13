|
Aboriginal Health Team Manager | Healesville
- 4 days per week, Temp Part Time
- Based at Healesville
- 5 weeks annual leave per year (pro rata)
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
We are looking for a collaborative, client-centred Manager to lead our tight-knit and dedicated Aboriginal Health Team, based in Healesville. The Team provides a range of healthcare and support services to the Aboriginal community, including primary care nursing, social and emotional wellbeing services, health promotion, social support, case management and home care services.
About you
To be successful in this role you should possess:
- Experience in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities
- A culturally respectful approach
- Experience leading high performing teams
- Emotional intelligence
- Highly developed interpersonal and leadership skills
- A strong commitment to high quality care
- The ability to work collaboratively as part of a team
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19, prior to commencing employment.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
The benefits of working for Eastern Health include:
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you have the ability and drive to make a difference take hold of this opportunity and apply today!
For full details refer to the attached Position Description and direct all enquiries to the contact person listed.
Please note:
All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First: Agility: Humility: Respect: Kindness: Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**