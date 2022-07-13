View Position
Position Details
Reference Number 27261
Position Title Aboriginal Health Team Manager
Employment Type Temporary Part Time
Location Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health
Award Classification Administrative Officers (10) Health and Allied Services, Managers and Administrative Workers (Victorian Public Sector) (Single Interest Employers) Enterprise Agreement 2021-2025 - Admin Officer Gr 05
Hours (per fortnight) 60.80
The successful applicant to this position will be required to undergo a pre-employment Police Check.
Position Summary

Aboriginal Health Team Manager | Healesville

  • 4 days per week, Temp Part Time
  • Based at Healesville
  • 5 weeks annual leave per year (pro rata)

 

Eastern Health

Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.

 

About the role 

We are looking for a collaborative, client-centred Manager to lead our tight-knit and dedicated Aboriginal Health Team, based in Healesville. The Team provides a range of healthcare and support services to the Aboriginal community, including primary care nursing, social and emotional wellbeing services, health promotion, social support, case management and home care services.

 

About you

To be successful in this role you should possess:

  • Experience in working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities
  • A culturally respectful approach
  • Experience leading high performing teams
  • Emotional intelligence
  • Highly developed interpersonal and leadership skills
  • A strong commitment to high quality care
  • The ability to work collaboratively as part of a team
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills

 

Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role.  An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19, prior to commencing employment.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

 

What we offer

Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!

The benefits of working for Eastern Health include:

  • Diverse and engaging career opportunities
  • Friendly & supportive team
  • Flexible working hours
  • Salary packaging options
  • Career progression in our teaching hospitals

 

Next Steps

If you have the ability and drive to make a difference take hold of this opportunity and apply today!

For full details refer to the attached Position Description and direct all enquiries to the contact person listed.

 

Please note:

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.

You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.

Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.

 

Eastern Health Values: Patients First: Agility: Humility: Respect: Kindness: Excellence

Contact Person Melinda DOWS
Contact Number (03) 9870 7310
Contact Email Melinda.Dows@easternhealth.org.au
Alternate Contact Person Michelle Fleming
Alternate Contact Number
Closing Date 13/07/2022
