|
Aboriginal Health Projects Lead
- Limited Term, Full Time till the end of 2022
- Monthly ADO
- Assist progression of key projects required to progress the Aboriginal Health portfolio
- Generous Salary Packaging and Employee Benefits
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
The primary focus of the Aboriginal Health Projects lead is to work with the Clinical Risk Manager and the Clinical Risk Governance Committee for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander on key projects, audits and systems that support the demonstration of compliance with identified risks and the National Safety Quality in Health Care Standards, and other industry standards in relation to Aboriginal Health. This will include liaising with key stakeholders across the organisation to ensure appropriate, support in preparation for Eastern Health Accreditation assessment in October 2022.
About you
Applicants must be of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent to be eligible to apply.
To be successful in this role you will:
- An interest in Aboriginal Health and improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and their families.
- Previous industry experience within the health care sector
- Knowledge and understanding of organisational industry standards and accreditation processes
- Experience in developing and implementing quality systems in Health care.
- Demonstrated ability in project management, and change management and delivery on time
- Quality data, data analytics and reporting and audit management skills
- Proven track record in analysing, allocating, developing and achieving organisational targets.
- Understanding of system integration and data flows within a complex environment.
- Stakeholder management – creates effective structures to manage stakeholders, and negotiates with and influences diverse stakeholder groups
- Demonstrated ability to develop creative solutions to complex systemic and organisational problems.
- Ability to influence change in a collaborative and highly professional environment
- Ability to prioritise competing demands and meet dead lines
- Management experience within a large, complex healthcare or other relevant organisation
- Demonstrated understanding of planning, developing and ensuring continuous improvement of quality health care services within a constrained budgetary environment.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills both written and verbal
- Demonstrated ability to understand change and the dynamics of a large, complex health care organisation
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 with booster & Influenza, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
- Applications will be screened upon receipt
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health is a child safe organisation, committed to promoting the wellbeing and cultural safety of Aboriginal children, children with disabilities and all children in their diversity.
Eastern Health is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment that welcomes and values all people. We recognise that diversity is essential in ensuring Eastern Health provides the best service to its consumers.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, those from the LGBTIQ+ community, people living with disability and those from a culturally and linguistically diverse background, are strongly encouraged to apply. Those seeking support in submitting an application are welcome to contact the hiring manger listed or feel free to contact the Talent Acquisition team.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**