|
Aboriginal Mental Health Traineeship
- Full Time Position with Monthly ADO
- Three year traineeship
- Based in Ringwood
- Great staff benefits including salary packaging
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
This is an identified Aboriginal/Torres Islander position. Applicants must be of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent to be eligible to apply.
An exciting opportunity now exists for an Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander person to work as part of the Eastern Health Mental Health Program in eastern metropolitan Melbourne whilst completing the Bachelor of Science in Mental Health at Charles Sturt University.
The successful applicant will work across the broad range of mental health services focussing on supporting people who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander to engage in all aspects of mental health and social and emotional wellbeing recovery.
Working within a very supportive Mental Health Social and Emotional Wellbeing team environment the Aboriginal Mental Health Trainee will provide social and emotional wellbeing assistance, support and information to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and family/carers of people accessing mental health services.
You will work collaboratively with families, carers, consumers and staff to assist in identifying needs and providing culturally safe support. You will utilise your experience and knowledge of cultural needs of Aboriginal people and communities to support and inform others so as to inspire hope, choice and self-determination.
Incorporating the principles of the Victorian Government Bait Murrup Aboriginal social and emotional wellbeing framework 2017–2027, this position will support the Eastern Health Mental Health Services, to continue to develop a culturally safe and aware environment for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and support the connection of Aboriginal Controlled Organisations/Aboriginal focused Service providers to mental health services.
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Willingness and commitment to complete a three year full-time Bachelor of Health Science (Mental Health) degree at Charles Sturt University via mixed mode learning including four week-long residential intensives per anum.
- Be of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background (as defined by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS)). Charles Sturt University may request confirmation of identity may be requested (for a list of approved identify-verification documents go to www.humanservices.gov.au/identity).
- Demonstrates competent level of written, verbal and electronic communication skills.
- Demonstrates an aptitude to undertake this course through previous relevant experiences in the field of mental health and Aboriginal issues.
- Desire to support Aboriginal people to engage with Aboriginal Controlled Organisations and mainstream health services.
- Commitment to educate and inform colleagues on cultural awareness and safety.
- Possess knowledge of Closing the Health Gap, Balit Murrup Aboriginal social and emotional wellbeing framework 2017–2027, Korin Korin Balit-Djak Aboriginal health, wellbeing and safety strategic plan 2017–2027, Our Healing Ways strategy and guidelines documents.
- Interest or experience in working with associated co-occurring health problems i.e. alcohol and drug and physical health problems
- Possess good communication, interpersonal skills and problem solving skills and ability to promote a positive and cooperative team environment.
- Hold a Victorian driver’s licence.
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 with booster & Influenza, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!
Please note:
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
Eastern Health is a child safe organisation, committed to promoting the wellbeing and cultural safety of Aboriginal children, children with disabilities and all children in their diversity.
Eastern Health is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment that welcomes and values all people. We recognise that diversity is essential in ensuring Eastern Health provides the best service to its consumers.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, those from the LGBTIQ+ community, people living with disability and those from a culturally and linguistically diverse background, are strongly encouraged to apply. Those seeking support in submitting an application are welcome to contact the hiring manger listed or feel free to contact the Talent Acquisition team.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
