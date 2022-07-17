|
Counsellor Aboriginal Health Team
- 9 days per fortnight until June 2023 then for review
- Based in Healesville traveling around the beautiful Yarra Valley and the Eastern Health Catchment
- Work with a friendly multidisciplinery team
- Outreach Service
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
Join the Aboriginal Health Team as a counsellor with the main focus on children and youth, working with the Social and Emotional Well Being Team Leader to provide assessment, referrals, on going care of children, youth and families. This role also organises school holiday activities, events and groups to engage with the younger clients in community.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Registered psychiatric nurse Gr3/social worker Gr2
- Experience with complex clients
- Knowledge of working with Aboriginal Community or a keen willingness to learn
- Highly developed interpersonal and leadership experience
- A strong commitment to high quality care
- The ability to work as part of a diverse team
- Excellent organisational skills, leading groups/camps
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. This offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 & Influenza, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! Please call the office for a yarn if you need further information 595 71100
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**