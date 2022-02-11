View Position
Position Details
Reference Number 26024
Position Title Administration / Reception - Aboriginal Health Team
Employment Type Permanent Part Time
Location Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health
Award Classification Administrative Officers (10) (Victorian Public Health Sector (Health and Allied Services, Managers and Administrative Workers) Single Interest Enterprise Agreement 2016-2020) - Admin Officer Gr 01
Hours (per fortnight) 48
Applications from Recruitment agencies will not be accepted
The successful applicant to this position will be required to undergo a pre-employment Police Check.
Position Summary

ADMINISTRATION / RECEPTION

  Permanent Part Time
  Generous Salary Packaging Options
  Healesville location

 

Eastern Health

Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.

 

About the role

The Eastern Health, Aboriginal Health Team is located at Healesville Hospital and provides a multitude of clincial, social and emotional, pregnancy, family and youth services and home supports for the local Aboriginal Community, throughout the Outer Eastern Suburbs. You will be based onsite, assisting the team with administrative and reception supports, liaising with clients and external providers.

To be successful in this role you will possess:

  • Demonstrated experience in office administration and record keeping, 
  • Advanced customer service and interpersonal skills, 
  • Excellent computer skills including in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Excel and Outlook,
  • Highly developed communication skills - written and verbal,
  • Demonstrated organisation and time management skills and the ability to juggle multiple tasks and issues simultaniously, 
  • Demonstrated ability to manage difficult issues in a calm and considered manner, 
  • Demonstrated ability to successfully work independanty, within a team and accross teams, 
  • Maintenance of confidentiality, 
  • Current Drivers Licence, 
  • Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 0830-1700 availability (can be discussed), as well as opportunities for casual shifts at Hospital GP Clinic,
  • Current Working With Children Check
  • (Desirable) Qualification in Administration or related discipline.

 

Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.

Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role.  An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19, prior to commencing employment.

 

What we offer

Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!

  • Diverse and engaging career opportunities
  • Friendly & supportive team
  • Flexible working hours
  • Salary packaging options
  • Career progression in our teaching hospitals

 

Next Steps

If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! Need further details then please call Sarah or Jenny for a yarn !

Please note: 

  All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
  • All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
  • You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
  • Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.

Eastern Health Values:  Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence

**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**
Selection Criteria Essential: Current Victorian Drivers Licence:
Essential: Current Victorian Working With Children Check:
Contact Person SARAH GALES
Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Alternate Contact Person Jenny Gladwin
Alternate Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Closing Date 11/02/2022


