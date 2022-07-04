|
Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer
- Full Time for a 12 month period then reviewed
- To travel around all Eastern Health Sites with an office at Maroondah Hospital
- Be part of the Aboriginal Health Team
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
The Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer ensures effective cultural support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients within the hospital setting, working in collaboration with the patients treating team and supporting the care and discharge of patients back into community.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent
- Have sound knowledge and experience of the provision of Aboriginal Health Services
- Work both independently and effectively within a team
- Hold a current drivers licence
- A strong commitment to high quality care
- Be reliable and punctual
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Ability to work evenings, weekends, public holidays as the role develops
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 including your booster, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! or Call the office for a yarn 595 71100
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury, any difficulties give the Aboriginal Health team a call
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**