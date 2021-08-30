|Position Summary
|
Aboriginal Employment Coordinator
- Do you want to contribute in a meaningful way by improving the recruitment, development and career opportunities for Aboriginal staff at Eastern Health?
- Are you seeking a role that gives you autonomy and variety to keep you challenged, within a team that is collaborative and engaged?
- Are you proactive, passionate and want to make a difference in the health sector?
About Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a comprehensive range of high quality acute, sub-acute, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care and community health services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
The Organisational Development function at Eastern Health is one that is valued. Organisationally we are focussed on providing our workforce with an optimal experience so that they can deliver patient care.
About the role
The Organisational Development (OD) team is seeking an Aboriginal Employment Coordinator who will work as part of the Organisational Development team and enable the development and implementation of an Aboriginal Employment plan for Eastern Health. The objective is to improve employment experiences for Aboriginal Victorians and to enable Eastern Health to meet its strategic priority relating to Closing the Health Gap initiatives.
To be successful you should possess experience in the following:
- Knowledge and an understanding of Aboriginal cultures and links to Aboriginal community
- Experience in either developing or implementing an Aboriginal Employment Plan
- A passion for wanting to make a difference and increase employment & career opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.
- Built trusted relationships, networks and where possible, partnerships with a variety of internal and external stakeholders, including Traditional Owners, Aboriginal health services, the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, local schools, universities, employment networks, education providers and government agencies.
- The ability to use initiative and gain cooperation from key stakeholders in supporting the development and successful delivery of key projects and initiatives.
- Project management experience to scope, design, develop and implement work against timeframes, quality standards and budget requirements
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong organisational and time management skills.
- The ability to work collaboratively as part of a team and add value in decision making.
Eastern Health considers that being an Australian Aboriginal and/or a Torres Strait Islander Person is a genuine occupational requirement for this position, therefore applications will only be considered from candidates of these backgrounds.
In return, Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here! Some of the benefits of working for Eastern Health include:
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Supportive team who has fun whilst adding value
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression
Our organisation offers flexible ‘work from home’ arrangements and all interviewing will occur via online mediums to ensure your safety. Normally, this role is based in our Box Hill head office.
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence