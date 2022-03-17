|Position Summary
|
HOME & COMMUNITY CARE WORKER
- Part Time (45.6 hours a fortnight)
- Healesville based
- $28,000pa + 10% Super
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
The Home & Community Care Worker will provide culturally appropriate home support to older people, those who are frail and people with disabilities and their families. The purpose of the role is to promote and maintain people’s independence, enhance their quality of life and prevent premature or inappropriate admission to long term residential care, in accordance with Home and Community Care – Program for Younger People (HACC-PYP) and Community Home Support Programme (CHSP) guidelines. This includes domestic assistance and garden and property maintenance as well as some administration duties. This is part time position, three days per week.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- To maintain service standards in accordance with the Home and Community Care Program for Younger People and the Community Home Support Programs guide lines of the Aboriginal Health Team.
- Domestic Assistance: In line with the clients’ care plan undertake domestic duties such as vacuuming, cleaning, laundry, food preparation and shopping.
- Social Support: Provide assistance to service users, either within their home or while accessing community, which is directed towards meeting their need for social contact and/or accompaniment in order to participate in community life.
- Occasional/As required: Assist the Property Maintenance team by undertaking basic yard safety duties such as lawn mowing and pruning.
- Establish appropriate and effective working relationships with service users, maintain professional boundaries.
- Provide quality service at all times by responding to individual needs and requirements with flexibility and safety.
- Assist the service user in maintaining and enhancing practical skills in order to promote their level of independence.
- Observe and report any changes to the users’ health, behaviour, needs or circumstances to the Coordinator immediately, either by phone or in person.
- Be a courteous representative of the team in all undertakings with service users, their carers and in the community during their hours of employment and ensure a positive public image is maintained throughout the community.
- Adhere to administrative and data collection and entry duties, ensuring procedural requirements are met in a timely manner
- Participate in organisational communications and development systems such as email, staff meetings, planning and review days, quality assurance and organisational promotions and events as required.
- Maintain and be responsible for use of all equipment utilised in undertaking employment.
- To communicate regularly with the Administration Coordinator.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 and Influenza, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**