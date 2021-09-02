View Position
Reference Number 24577
Position Title Counsellor - Aboriginal Health Team
Employment Type Temporary Part Time
Location Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health
Award Classification Dependent on qualifications
Hours (per fortnight) 68.40
Applications from Recruitment agencies will not be accepted
The successful applicant to this position will be required to undergo a pre-employment Police Check.
Position Summary

Counsellor - Aboriginal Health Team

  • Limited term, Part Time
  • Based in Healesville
  • Work with a friendly multidisciplinary team

Eastern Health

Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services  to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.

About the role

Join the Aboriginal Team in Healesville as a counsellor with the main focus of drug and alcohol, working alongside the senior Social and Emotional Wellbeing Clinician to provide assesment, referrals, on going care of complex vulnerable clients. This role includes outreach work within the Eastern Health catchment.

About you 

To be successful in this role you will possess:

  • Registered psychiatric nurse grade 3 / social worker grade 2
  • Experience with complex clients
  • Knowledge of working with the Aboriginal Community or willingness to learn
  • Able to work autonomously within a multidisciplinary team
  • Highly developed interpersonal skills
  • A strong commitment to high quality care
  • The ability to work as part of a diverse team
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills

Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.

What we offer

Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!

  • Diverse and engaging career opportunities
  • Friendly & supportive team
  • Flexible working hours
  • Salary packaging options
  • Career progression in our teaching hospitals

Next Steps

If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! or call us for a yarn !

Please note: 

  • All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
  • All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
  • You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
  • Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.

Eastern Health Values:  Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
Contact Person JENNY GLADWIN
Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Alternate Contact Person Kate Bysouth
Alternate Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Closing Date 02/09/2021
