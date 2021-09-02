|
Counsellor - Aboriginal Health Team
- Limited term, Part Time
- Based in Healesville
- Work with a friendly multidisciplinary team
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
Join the Aboriginal Team in Healesville as a counsellor with the main focus of drug and alcohol, working alongside the senior Social and Emotional Wellbeing Clinician to provide assesment, referrals, on going care of complex vulnerable clients. This role includes outreach work within the Eastern Health catchment.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Registered psychiatric nurse grade 3 / social worker grade 2
- Experience with complex clients
- Knowledge of working with the Aboriginal Community or willingness to learn
- Able to work autonomously within a multidisciplinary team
- Highly developed interpersonal skills
- A strong commitment to high quality care
- The ability to work as part of a diverse team
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
What we offer
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
Please note:
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence