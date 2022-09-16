|
ABORIGINAL HOSPITAL LIAISON OFFICER
- Full Time Position
- This is a new position to work alongside our current AHLO's, covering Eastern Health Hospitals.
- No two days are the same
- Generous Salary Packaging and Employee Benefits
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
The Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer ensures effective cultural support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients within the hospital setting, working in collaboration with the patients treating team and supporting the care and discharge of patients back into the community.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent
- Have a sound knowledge and experience of the provision of Aboriginal Health Services
- Work both independently and effectively within a team
- Hold a current drivers licence
- Have basic computer skills
- Have a strong commitment to high quality care
- Highly developed interpersonal skills
- The ability to work as part of a diverse team
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Ability to work evenings, weekends, public holidays as the role develops.
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 with booster & Influenza, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury, (call 5957 1100 for assistance is needed).
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health is a child safe organisation, committed to promoting the wellbeing and cultural safety of Aboriginal children, children with disabilities and all children in their diversity.
Eastern Health is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment that welcomes and values all people. We recognise that diversity is essential in ensuring Eastern Health provides the best service to its consumers.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, those from the LGBTIQ+ community, people living with disability and those from a culturally and linguistically diverse background, are strongly encouraged to apply. Those seeking support in submitting an application are welcome to contact the hiring manger listed or feel free to contact the Talent Acquisition team.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**