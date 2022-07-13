|
Family Nurse
- Temporary full time nursing position, Mon-Fri, reviewed yearly
- $99,294 pa (paid pro rata)
- Located in Healesville, outreach travelling around the beautiful Yarra Valley and Eastern Health catchment
- Join the friendly Aboriginal Health Team supporting clients in the community
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
This is an autonomous role working collaboratively within the Aboriginal Health Team to support pregnant women, children and youth. Organising school health checks, case management and liaising with main stream and Aboriginal servies for the best client outcomes.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Current nursing registration with AHPRA
- Post Graduate qualifications in paediatrics or midwifery
- Highly developed interpersonal experience
- A strong commitment to high quality care
- The ability to work as part of a diverse team
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Previous experience working with the Aboriginal community or a strong desire to learn
- Those of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent are strongly encouraged to apply
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. This offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 & Influenza, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range Here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! Please ca,, the office on 595 71100 for a yarn if you have any questions!
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**