Reference Number 27344
Position Title Family Nurse Aboriginal Health Team
Employment Type Temporary Full Time
Location Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health
Award Classification Registered Nurses and Midwives (22) (Nurses and Midwives Victorian Public Sector)(Single Interest Employers Enterprise Agreement 2020-2024) - RN G3B Y1
Hours (per fortnight) 76
The successful applicant to this position will be required to undergo a pre-employment Police Check.
Position Summary

Family Nurse

  • Temporary full time nursing position, Mon-Fri,  reviewed yearly
  • $99,294 pa (paid pro rata)
  • Located in Healesville, outreach travelling around the beautiful Yarra Valley and Eastern Health catchment
  • Join the friendly Aboriginal Health Team supporting clients in the community

 

Eastern Health

Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.

 

About the role

This is an autonomous role working collaboratively within the Aboriginal Health Team to support pregnant women, children and youth. Organising school health checks, case management and liaising with main stream and Aboriginal servies for the best client outcomes.

 

About you 

To be successful in this role you will possess:

  • Current nursing registration with AHPRA 
  • Post Graduate qualifications in paediatrics or midwifery
  • Highly developed interpersonal experience
  • A strong commitment to high quality care
  • The ability to work as part of a diverse team
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills
  • Previous experience working with the Aboriginal community or a strong desire to learn
  • Those of an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent are strongly encouraged to apply

Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.

Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role.  This offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 & Influenza, prior to commencing employment.

 

What we offer

Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range Here!

  • Diverse and engaging career opportunities
  • Friendly & supportive team
  • Flexible working hours
  • Salary packaging options
  • Career progression in our teaching hospitals

 

Next Steps

If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! Please ca,, the office on 595 71100 for a yarn if you have any questions!

Please note: 

  • All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
  • All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
  • You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
  • Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.

 

Eastern Health Values:  Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence

**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**
Contact Person JENNY GLADWIN
Contact Number
Alternate Contact Person Alison or Rose
Alternate Contact Number (59) 5711 00__
Closing Date 13/07/2022
Position Description
Family Nurse Midwife PD - 2022.pdf Open
Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on the closing date.
Please ensure your application is added before this time as we do not accept late applications.
