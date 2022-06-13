|
Men's Community Worker
- Based in Healesville, travel around the Yarra Valley
- Temporary Full Time 76 Hours per Fortnight until June 2023 then reviewed yearly
- Support from a multidisciplinary team
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
This role requires an enthusiastic Aboriginal man who can engage with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. You will be required to organise and attend groups, work with clients, support community events and promote health and wellbeing and maintain records with support from the Aboriginal Health Team
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Descent
- A strong commitment to high quality care
- Work both indepenantly and as part of a diverse team
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Punctual and reliable
- Hold a current drivers licence
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
Vaccination against infectious disease is a mandatory requirement of this role. An offer of employment is conditional on you providing evidence that you are currently vaccinated against COVID-19 including your booster, prior to commencing employment.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today! If you need to know more please call the office for a yarn 595 71100
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury, any difficulties please call the office
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
**Please note applications will be screened upon receipt and advertising may close prior to the closing date.**