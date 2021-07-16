|
Home & Community Care Worker
- Casual
- Healesville Hospital location
- Monday to Friday opportunity
Eastern Health
Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.
About the role
The Aboriginal Health Team is based at Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health, in the picturesque Healesville, an hour east of Melbourne.
We are operational Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.00pm. You will need to be flexible with your availability. Work vehicle and equipment supplied whilst on duty.
About you
To be successful in this role you will possess:
- Ability to communicate effectively with staff and clients
- Ability to manage time effectively
- Ability to maintain daily records of tasks undertaken
- Basic computer skills
- Physical ability to provide lawn mowing and cleaning services
Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.
What we offer
Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!
- Diverse and engaging career opportunities
- Friendly & supportive team
- Flexible working hours
- Salary packaging options
- Career progression in our teaching hospitals
Next Steps
If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!
Please note:
- All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
- All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
- You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
- Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.
Eastern Health Values: Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence