Reference Number 22887
Position Title Home & Community Care Worker
Employment Type Casual
Location Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health
Award Classification Health & Allied (04) (Victorian Public Health Sector (Health and Allied Services, Managers and Administrative Workers) Single Interest Enterprise Agreement 2016-2020) - ORDERLY OR CLEANER
Hours (per fortnight) 0
Applications from Recruitment agencies will not be accepted
The successful applicant to this position will be required to undergo a pre-employment Police Check.
Position Summary

Home & Community Care Worker

  • Casual
  • Healesville Hospital location
  • Monday to Friday opportunity

Eastern Health

Eastern Health is one of Melbourne’s largest public health services. We provide a range of emergency, surgical, medical and general healthcare services, including maternity, palliative care, mental health, drug and alcohol, residential care, community health and state-wide specialist services to people and communities that are diverse in culture, age, socio-economic status, population and healthcare needs.

About the role

The Aboriginal Health Team is based at Healesville Hospital & Yarra Valley Health, in the picturesque Healesville, an hour east of Melbourne.

We are operational Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.00pm. You will need to be flexible with your availability. Work vehicle and equipment supplied whilst on duty.

About you 

To be successful in this role you will possess:

  • Ability to communicate effectively with staff and clients
  • Ability to manage time effectively
  • Ability to maintain daily records of tasks undertaken
  • Basic computer skills
  • Physical ability to provide lawn mowing and cleaning services

Please refer to the attached position description for further details of the role.

What we offer

Eastern Health offers a variety of fantastic Employee Benefits, view the extensive range here!

  • Diverse and engaging career opportunities
  • Friendly & supportive team
  • Flexible working hours
  • Salary packaging options
  • Career progression in our teaching hospitals

Next Steps

If you believe you have the ability to make a difference in this rewarding industry, apply today!

Please note: 

  All applications must be submitted online via E-Mercury
  • All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Fit2Work Check, where preferred candidates will be required to complete a Criminal History Check at the expense of Eastern Health.
  • You must have Australian work rights to apply for this position.
  • Recruitment agency applications will not be accepted.

Eastern Health Values:  Patients First | Agility | Humility | Respect | Kindness | Excellence
Selection Criteria Essential: Working With Children Check
Essential: Valid Victorian Drivers License
Contact Person SARAH GALES
Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Alternate Contact Person Jenny Gladwin
Alternate Contact Number (03) 5957 1100
Closing Date 16/07/2021
Please note that this position will close at 11:45pm on the closing date.
Please ensure your application is added before this time as we do not accept late applications.
